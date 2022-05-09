Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer he had relationship with caught in Indiana

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and accused murderer Casey White, 38, who have been on the run since April 29, are now in police custody.

In a press conference on Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton reported that Vicky White and Casey White have been taken in after a vehicle pursuit in Evansville, Indiana, that ended in a car crash.

NBC News reports that officers in the area were investigating — as the manhunt for the pair entered its second week — when the pursuit began. Local authorities also said that shots were fired at the scene.

Vicky and Casey White. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

In an interview with Evansville, Indiana, NBC affiliate WFIE, the local sheriff told reporters an Evansville Police Department officer initially spotted the vehicle.

After a car chase that ended in a wreck in a grassy area, officials said Vicky White shot herself.

"Officers intercepted with them, actually, collided with them to try to stop the pursuit," Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

“When this occurred, the female driver of the vehicle shot herself and the passenger was injured, not too seriously,” he said, adding both were taken to local hospitals.

“Her (Vicky White’s) injuries are very serious; I don’t know the true extent,” he said. "She's in pretty serious shape."

The crashed car Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White were using at the time of their capture on May 9, 2022. WFIE

Earlier on Monday, a surveillance video was released that showed the former corrections officer checking out of a local hotel the day she disappeared with the prison inmate last month.

Authorities said she checked out of a Quality Inn just hours before she and the accused murderer fled.

Wedding said that they believed the car the two were in had been in Evansville for six days, though he wasn't sure if Vicky and Casey White had been there the whole time.

“They’re criminals, sometimes they do things that are unexplainable,” Wedding said when asked why the two would have stayed for nearly a week. “But in this case, I’m glad they did.”

Casey White was originally held at Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial for two counts of capital murder before disappearing on April 29.

The assistant director of corrections, Vicky White, no relation, had said she was taking Casey White from jail to a courthouse for a planned mental health evaluation. Investigators said there was no appointment scheduled, nor did Vicky White have a medical appointment after she dropped him off, as she had told the jail before leaving.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a slew of violent crimes. He also was awaiting trial for capital murder in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman.

Last week, law enforcement officials revealed that the Vicky and Casey White have a relationship spanning years.

In a statement on Thursday, Singleton said that Vicky White was in contact by phone with Casey White while he was incarcerated in a state prison in Donaldson, Alabama.

In his press conference on Monday, Singleton said he was thankful the search for the two was over.

“This has ended a very long, stressful, challenging week and a half,” Singleton said.