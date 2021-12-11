Driver accused of dumping hundreds of FedEx packages in Alabama faces charges

A former delivery driver faces charges in the dumping of hundreds of FedEx packages discovered in Alabama, the Blount County sheriff said Friday.

The 22-year-old driver faces five cargo theft charges in the abandoned packages which were discovered the day before Thanksgiving, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said.

Moon said the driver, who had been a FedEx contractor, was very remorseful and had recently had a death in the family.

“It appears that he was very sorrowful for what he had done, and just admitted that he had had — was having some hard times in his life and just made poor choices,” Moon said at a news conference.

Moon said Friday afternoon that the man had confessed and been cooperative. He was expected to be taken into custody later that day.

It was not immediately clear if the former driver had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

FedEx packages found in a ravine near Hayden, Alabama. Blount County Sheriff's Office

Around 400 packages were found in the ditch near the small town of Hayden. FedEx hauled them away the next morning and 153 packages were able to be scanned and their intended recipients identified, Moon said.

Moon said 247 packages could not be identified due to missing or illegible barcodes or addresses, and he said the value of those goods was around $24,000.

The man dumped the packages on five different occasions on five days between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, Moon said.

“He told our investigator he didn’t take anything, he just unloaded them because he didn’t want to deliver them,” Moon said.

He was fired by his company a day after the discovery, NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham reported.

Cargo theft is a Class D felony, which is the lowest level of felony in Alabama, Moon said.

“Hopefully this will be one of these very hard life lessons that he will learn from and be able to move forward in his life,” the sheriff said. “That’s what we really want.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.