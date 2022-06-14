A startling video shows the moment a large waterfront house in Gardiner, Montana, collapsed into the Yellowstone River as the region was battered by historic floods.

The home fell Monday when its stilts, partially standing in the fast-moving water, appeared to break. The home was seen perilously leaning into the water before falling into the current.

“That is insane. Holy s---,” a man recording the video is heard saying.

The large brown house was seen floating down the river before pieces of wood appear to break off.

The area of Yellowstone and nearby Montana have seen a deluge of rain and rapidly melting snowpack, triggering massive flooding and mudslides. The floods were so bad they forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park.

Power outages also plagued the park, which includes portions of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, officials said.

Yellowstone officials have said they are assessing the damage from the storms.

While numerous homes and other structures were destroyed, there were no immediate reports of injuries, officials said.

Yellowstone got 2.5 inches of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on NBC News.