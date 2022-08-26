Dramatic video shows 2 men rescued while clinging to water cooler in Boston Harbor

A father and son grabbed onto a water cooler, buoy and life jacket until rescuers pulled them from the water after their boat sank in the Boston Harbor.

In video footage of the dramatic rescue, Boston police officers spotted a 76-year-old man wearing a life jacket and his son, in his 30s, clinging to the cooler and buoy.

"We're so weak, I can't even move," the son said to the officers in the video. "Help him up, please."

Boston police said the officers pulled them from the water and hoisted them onto the police boat. Police did not identify either of the men.

"Seeing their faces, they were tired, they were scared," police officer Stephen Merrick told NBC affiliate WBTS.

"They were cold, they looked very tired and weak and were struggling to keep their head above the water," Merrick continued. "We got them in, one by one, and then we did a quick eval and brought them back here so EMS could take a look at them."

Police said officers with the harbor unit responded to a report of a boat sinking Wednesday evening near Graves Light, an island about eight miles from Boston Seaport.

The two men later told police they were catching lobsters on their boat when lobster lines got caught in the engine. Their boat began to take on water and eventually sunk.

Both men were taken to shore where they were treated by EMS, police said. WBTS reported the two men had a couple of scrapes, but are otherwise alright.

The father and son's boat was pulled from the water and towed to Thompsons Island for repairs, WBTS reported.