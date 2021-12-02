Dollar General expanding offshoot stores for people who want to spend more than a buck

Dollar General plans to expand its pOpshelf stores in the coming years.

The company said Thursday it aims to operate a total of nearly 1,000 stores by the end of 2025, with 100 more to come in the 2022 fiscal year.

Dollar General announced the creation of pOpshelf last year, with a higher price point for targeted customers, specifically suburban women who earn between $50,000 and $125,000 a year.

More pOpshelf stores will "pOp" up in the coming years. Dollar General

“Throughout pOpshelf’s first year, we’ve been very pleased by the customer demand for the concept’s on-trend merchandise, price points and shopping experience,” Dollar General executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Emily Taylor said in a statement Thursday.

“pOpshelf is an integral part of Dollar General’s innovative and long-term strategy as we continuously look for ways to best serve customers and diversify the relevant goods we offer. We’re thrilled to announce our expansion plans today and look forward to bringing this differentiated shopping experience to additional communities in the coming years.”

The first pOpshelf stores opened in 2020. Dollar General

The first two stores opened in the Nashville, Tennessee area in October 2020. At the end of the third quarter this year, there were 30 pOpshelf stores in six states and more than a dozen others that exist within Dollar General stores. That number is expected to jump to 50 stand-alone stores and 25 more within existing stores by February 2022.

“This new store aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more — with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less!” Dollar General said in a statement last year.

The pOpshelf news comes as Dollar General also unveiled plans to open stores outside the United States.

“We are also excited to announce our plans to expand our footprint internationally for the first time, with plans to open up to ten stores in Mexico by the end of fiscal 2022, as we continue to lay the foundation for future growth," the company said in a statement.