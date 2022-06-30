Suspect in Texas murder of elite cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson arrested in Costa Rica

A Texas woman suspected in the killing of an elite cyclist was captured in Costa Rica on Wednesday and is being returned to the United States to face charges.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is accused of fatally shooting Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Austin, Texas, last month, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A joint task force, which included the Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations, found that Armstrong boarded a United Airlines flight in New Jersey, using a fraudulent passport and arrived in Costa Rica on May 18 — a week after Wilson’s death and a day after a warrant was issued for Armstrong’s arrest.

Susan Pamerleau, Marshal for the Western District of Texas, commended the multi-agency effort in a statement announcing Armstrong’s arrest Thursday.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” Pamerleau said.

Wilson, 25, was a mountain biking and gravel racer who won several races earlier this year and resigned her position at a bike company to pursue full-time racing. She was expected to win the May 14 Gravel Locos race in Hico shortly before her death.

Armstrong and Wilson were romantically connected with the same man before Wilson was found shot multiple times at an Austin home on May 11 and later pronounced dead.

Armstrong was in a relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland for about three years before the couple had been on a break, according to an arrest affidavit from May. During that time, Strickland and Wilson began seeing each other.

