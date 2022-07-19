Crew member fatally shot on empty set of ‘Law & Order’ in NYC

A 31-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being shot on the empty set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department has confirmed.

The victim, who is not being identified pending notification of his family, worked as a parking enforcement worker, according to the NYPD, NBC News has confirmed.

The man, who was hired as an outside agent to clear parking for space for trucks, was sitting in a vehicle in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, when he was shot around 5:15 a.m. ET. NYPD reported he was pronounced dead at a hospital within the hour.

According to NBC New York, the victim was shot in the face and neck.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and studio Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The suspect in the shooting was described by police as a “male Hispanic, 5’4 of thin build wearing a black hoodie and black pants.” No arrest has been made yet.

No members of the city’s movie and TV unit were at the scene at the time and no other injuries were reported, reported NBC New York.

This is a developing story.