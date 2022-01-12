Colorado woman dashes onto frozen pond, falls through while rescuing 3 kids

A Colorado woman sprung into action Sunday after she looked out her window and saw three kids fall into an icy pond near her home, authorities said.

Dusti Talavera, 23, ran out of her Denver area home and managed to pull two of the children to safety before falling through the ice herself.

The three children, who were 4, 6, and 11, were playing on the frozen pond at about 3:30 p.m. when the ice gave way, the Denver Gazette reported.

“I just kind of put some shoes on and ran outside because nobody was really outside," Talavera said at a news conference Monday. "It was me, I just knew it was me that had to do it.”

After pulling two of the children out of the water, Talavera fell through the ice while helping the last one, a 6-year-old girl.

Luckily, the little girl’s cousin came out and threw Talavera a rope and helped pull them both to safety.

When deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the 6-year-old was not breathing. They took off her wet coat and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, NBC Denver reported.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and back with her family on Wednesday morning.

Local firefighter Corey Sutton was moved to tears by Talavera's bravery.

“What she did was amazing, we were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was and, gosh, if this happened to one of mine I’d hope somebody like her was close by,” Sutton said at the news conference.