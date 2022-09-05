Coast Guard calls off search for 9 people missing in floatplane crash near Seattle

The search for nine people who have been missing since the Sunday crash of a floatplane off the coast of Seattle has been called off, the Coast Guard announced Monday.

One person was already confirmed dead in the crash in the Mutiny Bay area of Puget Sound, when a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane carrying 10 people went down off Whidbey Island about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday.

“It is always difficult when it comes time to make a decision to stop searching,” Capt. Daniel Broadhurst, with the 13th Coast Guard District, said in a statement on Monday. “The hearts of all the first responders go out to those who lost a family member, a loved one or a friend in the crash.”

Of the nine that were included in the now suspended search, one was a child, the Coast Guard said.

An underwater, remotely operated vehicle and a drone will continue to assist in searching for wreckage and debris, the agency said.

Other organizations that assisted the Coast Guard included the Island County Sheriff’s Office, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and South Whidbey Fire/EMS, the federal agency said.

“In total, the Coast Guard conducted 26 search sorties, searching 1,283 nautical miles of track line covering an area of approximately 2,100 square nautical miles,” the agency said while announcing the suspension.

The plane took off from Friday Harbor, Washington, roughly 100 miles north of Seattle, en route to the Seattle area, authorities said. The crash site off Whidbey Island is about 40 miles north of Seattle.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Floatplanes like the de Havilland usually use parallel pontoons for takeoffs and landings using waterways instead of runways. The plane was designed as a short-takeoff-and-landing aircraft, which are favored for locations where runways are comparatively short.

