IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CNN terminates anchor Chris Cuomo

On Tuesday, the news channel suspended Cuomo pending further Investigation.

Chris Cuomo suspended indefinitely from CNN

Dec. 1, 202102:23
By Alexander Kacala

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," the statement said. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination we will investigate as appropriate."

Chris Cuomo speaks out for the first time since suspension

Dec. 2, 202100:47

CNN suspended Cuomo, 51, on Tuesday after an investigation by New York State’s attorney general showed that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

The investigation by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, raised “serious questions” about Chris Cuomo’s conduct, the network said in a statement.

Chris Cuomo’s link with former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo draws new focus

Nov. 30, 202102:47

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the statement said. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”