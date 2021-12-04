CNN terminates anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," the statement said. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination we will investigate as appropriate."

CNN suspended Cuomo, 51, on Tuesday after an investigation by New York State’s attorney general showed that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

The investigation by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, raised “serious questions” about Chris Cuomo’s conduct, the network said in a statement.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the statement said. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”