CNN+ is shutting down less than 1 month after launching

CNN’s parent company said Thursday it will shut down CNN+, a streaming service launched less than one month ago.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. confirmed to CNBC that the streaming service’s operations would end April 30. The service, which carried streaming live news, original series, and interactive features, was launched March 29.

CNN+ leader Andrew Morse is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery, the people said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.