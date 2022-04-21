IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CNN+ is shutting down less than 1 month after launching

The streaming service's operations will end April 30.
People walk by the world headquarters for CNN on March 15, 2022, in Atlanta.
People walk by the world headquarters for CNN on March 15, 2022, in Atlanta.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images file
By Rob Wile

CNN’s parent company said Thursday it will shut down CNN+, a streaming service launched less than one month ago.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. confirmed to CNBC that the streaming service’s operations would end April 30. The service, which carried streaming live news, original series, and interactive features, was launched March 29.

CNN+ leader Andrew Morse is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery, the people said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Rob Wile