As the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II unfolded on Sept. 19, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a note atop the late monarch's casket amid a wreath of flowers and greenery.

The note, written by King Charles III, the eldest son of Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, is just the latest entry in a long tradition. For decades, notes have been left atop royal caskets to share a final message.

Read more and follow live updates from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral here

An early occurrence traces back to 1952 during the funeral of King George VI, Elizabeth's father. George died at just 51 years old, catapulting his 26-year-old daughter into the royal spotlight. He led the nation through World War II and became close to Winston Churchill, who became prime minister in 1940.

A wreath and note from Queen Elizabeth II on Sir Winston Churchill's grave in Bladon, Oxfordshire. McCabe / Getty Images

When George died, a note from Churchill was displayed prominently in a wreath sent by the prime minister.

The note simply read "For valour," according to the International Churchill Society. The message was taken from the words on the Victoria Cross, Britain's highest military honor.

When Winston Churchill died in 1965 and had a state funeral, Elizabeth, now queen, left a note atop his grave. That one read "From the nation and the Commonwealth in grateful remembrance, Elizabeth R." (The "R" stood for "regina," the Latin word for "queen".)

When the queen's mother, known as Elizabeth the Queen Mother, died at 101 in 2002, her daughter wrote a short note that was placed on the coffin.

A note on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II's mother. She died in 2002. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

"In Loving Memory, Lilibet," the monarch wrote on Buckingham Palace letterhead, using her familial nickname.

The tradition was also carried on among Elizabeth's grandchildren.

When Princess Diana was laid to rest after her death at 36 in 1997, her oldest son, Prince William, who was 15 at the time, broke hearts around the world when he left a simple note reading "Mummy" in her funeral wreath.

Princess Diana's coffin is carried by a bearer party of Welsh Guards as it leaves Westminster Abbey in 1997. Joel Robine / AFP via Getty Images

The tradition has also continued into recent years. When Prince Philip died at 99 years old in 2021, his wife of over seven decades left a sweet note atop his casket.

"I love you," read the message, in part. Letters played an important part in Philip and Elizabeth's courtship, making the handwritten note especially meaningful.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket included a letter and a wreath from the queen. The two were married for 73 years. Philip died in April 2021. TODAY

When the monarch was laid to rest Monday after her death on Sept. 8, Charles, the new monarch, continued the decades-old tradition.

Amid a wreath of flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the new king left a short, simple message.

Britain's King Charles III follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey. Frank Augstein / AP

"In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote. In this case, the “R” stood for “rex,” the Latin word for king.