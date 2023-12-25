Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person was killed and two more were seriously injured in a shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Christmas Eve.

Colorado Springs police responded to a call of shots fired at the Citadel Mall at 4:34 p.m. local time, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a news conference Sunday.

Police found the incident started when two groups got into a fight that turned violent. Cronin said the fight “appeared to be a bit of a fistfight” before gunfire broke out.

It was not an active shooter situation, Cronin said.

One person was dead after a shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. KOAA-TV

“All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical,” he said.

A man was found dead inside the mall, Cronin said. Three other people were taken to a local hospital.

Two men were in serious condition from gunshot wounds, and a woman was being treated for minor injuries. The woman did not have gunshot wounds, Cronin said.

Cronin said it does not appear any innocent bystanders were hurt in the fight.

Multiple people have been detained, Cronin said, and police are working to determine whether the shooter is among them.

“The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said on X.

Cronin said that he is unsure what part of the mall the incident occurred in but that it was in “some proximity” to the JCPenney. Security video will be a part of the investigation, he said.

Citadel Mall was closed for the rest of the night, Cronin said, adding that it had been set to close at 5 p.m. for the holiday. It will reopen as scheduled Tuesday morning. He said he expected the homicide unit would be investigating “well into the evening.”

Police are searching for anyone else who may have been involved, Cronin said, adding that police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.