Children of Monaco's Princess Charlene hold heartbreaking signs supporting mom

The children of Monaco’s Princess Charlene are standing by their mother.

Monaco’s Princess Charlene has checked into treatment facility, her husband, Prince Albert II, told People.

National Day of Monaco was celebrated Friday, with the couple’s 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, showing support for their mother with handmade signs expressing that they love and miss her.

The two children held the signs at the balcony of Monaco Palace, while their father stood behind them.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose on the red carpet ahead of the 2020 Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on Sept. 24, 2020. Eric Gaillard / AFP pool via Getty Images

The prince told People his wife is receiving help “outside of Monaco” and that she is dealing with “exhaustion, both emotional and physical,” while noting she will need at least several weeks of clinical care.

Earlier this month, Charlene, 43, returned to Monaco following a six-month stay in South Africa. Things “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” Albert, 63, said.

He also dismissed rumors that he and the princess, who married in 2011, are having marital problems.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Christmas gift distribution on Dec. 16, 2020 in Monaco. Corbis via Getty Images

“I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship,” he said. “I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”

Earlier this week, Charlene pulled out of her appearance scheduled for National Day.

“A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health,” the palace said in a statement to People.

The princess has maintained a presence on social media, even posting a family picture earlier this month.

"Happy day today," she captioned it. "Thank you all for keeping me strong !!"