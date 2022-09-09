Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’

Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today.

The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump. Lou Rocco / Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Chelsea said, while promoting her and her mom’s Apple TV+ docuseries “Gutsy,” that she hadn’t spoken to Ivanka since November 2016.

When asked by Andy Cohen how she would describe her current relationship with Ivanka, Chelsea said, “We were friends.”

“She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision,” she continued. “But we were definitely friends ... and then she went to the dark side.”

Chelsea previously told TODAY in 2016 that she and Ivanka had “very different views” about who should be president, but remained friends. That year, Ivanka and Chelsea were part of their parents' presidential campaigns.

However, during a 2020 appearance on the Bravo show shared that she no longer wanted to be associated with Ivanka, who at the time was first daughter and a senior advisor on her father’s administration.

“I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit, but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence,” she told Cohen.

In her latest chat with Cohen, Chelsea also touched on her fond memories with the late President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush welcoming her family into the White House in 1993.

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 10, 2014 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic

“They were so nice and I immediately felt at home. There was no bitterness, they were kind and gracious and made me immediately feel like this was now my home,” Chelsea said.

Following her run as first daughter, Chelsea handed the baton to TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Bush when their father, George W. Bush, became president in 2001.

During a September 2020 appearance on “WWHL,” Jenna said there is a “sisterhood” with Chelsea and other daughters of presidents.

“We really do, in some ways. We reach out to each other,” she said. “Chelsea and I see each other around, or we used to. Now, I don’t see anybody. But we used to see each other around New York City. And I reach out to the Obama girls and vice versa. But we do.”

She added, “There is a sisterhood because it’s so few of us that we know what it’s like and the beauty of it and living history and also some of the difficulties."