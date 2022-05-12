Check your lottery tickets! Wrong Mega Millions number announced this week due to  ‘human error’

Don’t throw out that Mega Millions ticket just yet!

In a lottery mixup, the host of Tuesday’s Mega Millions live drawing read the wrong Mega Ball number on air, calling a ‘6’ instead of a ‘9.’

Mega Millions apologized for the error in a statement on their website and confirmed the real winning numbers: the white balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

Nobody has come forward with a winning ticket for this week’s drawing, either with the real numbers or the wrongly announced ones.

The New York Lottery, one of the many state-operated lotteries that sell Mega Millions tickets, said on Twitter that “human error resulted in incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball.”

They added in a follow-up tweet that they are “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and said that the New York Lottery has “temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets.”

The New York Lottery also said that all Mega Millions players “should hold their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved.”

The current Mega Millions estimated jackpot is up to $99 million, with a cash option of $57 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, May 13, at 11pm ET.

