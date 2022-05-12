Casey White and Vicky White heard in 911 audio moments before crash and capture

(Warning: Audio may be disturbing to some.)

Vicky White's frantic, final words on a 911 call during a police chase that ended violently can be heard on audio released by authorities Wednesday.

The former Alabama corrections officer and escaped prison inmate Casey White were being pursued by police in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after an 11-day manhunt when Vicky White, 56, called 911 during the chase.

"Stop! Please stop!" she can be heard yelling to Casey White. "The air bags are gonna go off and kill us!"

She then says the airbags are deploying. Police said they intentionally struck the Cadillac the couple was driving in order to subdue them.

"Let's get out and run!" she then says.

White can be heard shrieking before a thudding sound and then a pop.

An autopsy report confirmed that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police can be heard after the crash on the 911 call saying White has a gun in her hand.

"She’s got her finger on the trigger," one officer says.

Another officer then says he's going to move to take the gun from her hand.

Casey White, 38, was recaptured by police and is now in an Alabama state prison. He was already serving a 75-year sentence for a string of crimes and has been charged with capital murder in the 2015 death of a 58-year-old Alabama woman.

He also now faces escape charges after disappearing with Vicky White on April 29 from an Alabama jail before being caught on Monday.

