IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Jack Harlow share inspiration behind their music on TODAY All Day

Towering carnival ride crashes to ground, injuring 16, in shocking video

The incident took place over the weekend at a traveling carnival in Punjab, India.

Carnival ride in India comes crashing down, injuring a dozen people

00:24
/ Source: TODAY
By Maura Hohman

A scary scene at a traveling carnival in India was captured on video on Sept. 4.

In the clip verified by NBC News, a "drop tower" — the classic carnival ride that spins passengers around while moving up and down along a pole — malfunctions and crashes to the ground. Many of the passengers' seats appear to bounce from the force of the impact once they hit the ground. The drop was about 50 feet.

The carnival was in Mohali, Punjab, India, at the time of the incident. Mohali Deputy Superintendant of Police Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed to NBC News that the incident took place Sunday. He added that about 16 people were injured.

The traveling carnival has since been shut down, and officials are investigating whether operators had all of the required safety permits and inspections.

Maura Hohman

Maura Hohman is the senior health editor for TODAY.com and has been covering health and wellness news and trends since 2015, when she graduated from journalism school. Her byline has appeared on TODAY, NBC News, US News & World Report, People, Everyday Health, WhatToExpect.com, History.com and more. Her interests include women's health, racial health disparities, mental health and COVID-19.