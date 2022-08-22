Car and body found in lake near where missing teenager Kiely Rodni was last seen

Diving crews located a vehicle with a body inside in a California lake Sunday evening near where missing teenager Kiely Rodni was last believed to be located, authorities said after a two-week search for the 16-year-old who went missing after a party.

An independent diving group, Adventures With Purpose, said it had located Rodni's vehicle containing human remains in Lake Prosser, which is about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the diving group had located a vehicle and a body, and that the office is working to determine the identity of the person.

Rodni and her vehicle, described as a gray 2013 Honda CR-V, went missing on Aug. 6, hours after she attended a party with hundreds of people near the Prosser Family Campground, police said. The teenager's cell phone location last pinged around 12:30 a.m. the same night near the lake in Prosser, California, according to police.

Doug Bishop of Adventures With Purpose said diving crews located Rodni’s vehicle in 14 feet of water about 300 yards from the campground about an hour after divers entered the water. Adventures With Purpose joined the search for Rodni on Friday.

Bishop said Adventures With Purpose was able to identify the body as Rodni’s due to visual recognition, but did not immediately respond to other questions from NBC News about how the team was sure it was her.

A representative for Rodni's family told NBC affiliate KCRA Sunday evening the family didn't have anything to share until they had heard from law enforcement.

"The Nieman-Rodni Family would like to extend our great and sincere appreciation to everyone who has joined our efforts to find our daughter and bring her home," the family said in the statement. "It has truly been a heartwarming display of global community in the way that local, state and federal law enforcement have joined with volunteers from around the country in their search efforts."

"As we remind one another to breath deep and focus on our own self-care, we find ourselves needing a private and quiet space to begin healing and secure our footing before stepping into tomorrow," the family continued. "We look forward to meeting with the media again once we feel rested and restored," and adding when they have new information, they will share it with the public.

According to video footage from KCRA, officials pulled a vehicle from the water and crews quickly covered it with what appeared to be a tarp or sheets.

Investigators had been searching for Rodni for more than two weeks. They indicated on Aug. 8 the case was being treated as a possible abduction as her vehicle could not be located, KCRA reported.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the search included a multi-agency response, an 80-mile search radius by air, a search of the lake by dive teams Thursday and a compliance sweep of registered sex offenders in the North Tahoe area.

Police and Adventures With Purpose have scheduled separate press conferences for Monday morning.