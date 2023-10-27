How you can help those affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods

More than a year after intense flooding killed dozens of people and wrecked infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky, many families across the state are still in need of relief.

Housing continues to be a major issue for many, with families struggling to obtain the resources necessary to repair their homes or pay for new ones in higher-up places.

TODAY reporter Cynthia McFadden went on the ground with Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner to highlight the recovery efforts happening in the area to this day.

What organizations are still working to help those affected by the floods?

These verified organizations and community groups are still working to help those affected by the Kentucky floods, more than one year later.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear launched the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund in July 2022. The fund has raised more than $13 million, and allocations of the donations include building new homes, home repair, funeral expenses and FEMA assistance checks.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund

The Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation is accepting donations to aid healthcare, education and community involvement in the Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia areas. You can also buy from a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts which puts funds to affected communities.

Kentucky American Red Cross

There are five American Red Cross chapters throughout Kentucky, which have emergency relief programs and systems in place for families to stay updated on any future flood and weather warnings.

Save the Children

Save the Children continues to give aid to families affected by the floods, putting donations towards rural communities in Eastern Kentucky to help with relief schools and homes need.

KSR Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation teamed up on a fundraiser for community relief and resources for Eastern Kentucky to rebuild following the tragedy. They set up a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $200 thousand and also accept mail-in donations.

Housing Development Alliance

The Housing Development Alliance is an affordable housing developer in Eastern Kentucky which has built hundreds of homes for residents and continue to repair homes for those affected by the floods. They are taking donations on their website.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky continues to work in the Southeastern region of Kentucky, providing numerous resources, scholarships and grants to families and communities affected by the floods.

Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team

The Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team is a group of local volunteers and FEMA members who continue to give support to families and community members struggling with long term relief. They also have an active Facebook page with updated information on grants and programs community members can apply for.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief

The United Methodist Committee on Relief is taking on new cases of Eastern Kentucky residents affected by the floods to get resources to rebuild following the floods.