Camilla is 75! Kensington Palace shares new portraits of the duchess to celebrate her big day

Kensington Palace has unveiled new portraits of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in honor of her 75th birthday.

On Sunday, July 17, the Clarence House Instagram page — the official social media account for the Prince of Wales and the duchess— shared a couple photos of the British royal on her special day.

In the portraits, the former Camilla Parker Bowles posed with her dog in front of a teacup and a bowl of peaches. She wore a blue floral-print dress that she accessorized with dangling, pearl earrings.

“Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!” the caption said.

Camilla poses with a bowl of peaches. Kensington Palace

The new pictures arrive just a few days after Her Royal Highness was featured on the cover of British magazine Country Life.

According to a Clarence House Instagram post about the special edition cover, which also celebrated the publication’s 125th anniversary, the Duchess of Cornwall asked her daughter-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to photograph her for the magazine.

Next to photos of the Duchess of Cornwall posing with a harvest basket as the former Kate Middleton snapped a few pictures, the caption said, “Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill.”

The British royals have had an eventful summer filled with celebrations.

Last month, members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, traveled to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

During the June festivities, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were able to meet Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle’s 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, for the first time.

Lilibet and her 3-year-old brother Archie had a “very emotional” meeting with their grandfather and the Duchess of Cornwall, according to a royal source who spoke at a briefing attended by Britain’s national news agency, the Press Agency.

“It was fantastic to see them,” the source said at the time about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return to the U.K. “It was wonderful to have them back in Britain.”