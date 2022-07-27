Several bystanders jump into the water to pull pilot to safety after crash

A small plane crashed into the Puget Sound near Seattle on Tuesday, leading beachgoers just yards away to run into the water to help pull the pilot to safety.

A single-engine Cessna 150 made an emergency landing around 4:20 p.m. off the coast of Alki Beach in West Seattle, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to TODAY.

A Seattle Police boat sails near the submerged plane Tuesday. USCG Pacific Northwest

The crash was caught on camera, and appears to show the plane touching down in the water, before flipping over and starting to sink. Bystanders then rush into the water to help rescue the pilot.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, reportedly swam to shore after the crash in stable condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Seattle Fire Department told NBC affiliate KING5 medics evaluated the pilot and he was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle, but he had no reported injuries.

The single-engine plane was submerged off the coast of Alki Beach. USCG Pacific Northwest

The Coast Guard said it has established a 150-yard safety zone around the submerged plane, and is working with the owner to remove fuel from the plane.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and the FAA is investigating.