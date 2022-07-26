Two minutes into an Oklahoma bus driver's typical morning route, something unexpected came smashing through the front windshield: a deer.

"My first reaction was, 'Did that just happen?'" Lawton Area Transit System bus driver Alisha Sutton told NBC affiliate WRAL.

In the wild moment caught on camera, a deer crashes through the window of the bus in Lawton, south of Oklahoma City, and Sutton remains completely calm.

Sutton said she was in shock, but talked to the deer and tried to calm it down. The bus driver said she immediately stopped the bus, and that the deer ran away as she let it out.

The deer inside the bus after it came crashing through the windshield. WRAL via TODAY

“I was okay until I watched the tape myself and saw how close it was to ending up in my lap with me,” Sutton said.

Sutton was uninjured in the collision, and there were no other passengers on the bus.

LATS general manager Ryan Landers told the city of Lawton he was very pleased with how Sutton handled the situation, adding she was "very cool, calm and collected."

"She did not panic, she did all the right things that you’re supposed to do on the safety side of things and ironically, on the customer service side of things," Landers said. "I think this speaks volumes to the dedication our staff goes through to make sure whoever we put on there on the road that they’ll get somewhere safely."

Landers added he had never seen anything like it before in his career, and that LATS will use the incident for driver training.

"She handled it perfectly and we’re going to use this video for a number of years for training purposes," Landers told WRAL.