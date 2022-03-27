Buckingham Palace shares throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth for Mothering Sunday

Buckingham Palace is honoring two generations of royal women in honor of Mothering Sunday, as Mother's Day is known in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, March 27, the official Instagram account for the royal family posted a throwback sepia-toned photo featuring a young Queen Elizabeth II along her late family members. In the snap, she posed alongside her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her younger sister, the Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

“Wishing all those celebrating today a very special Mothering Sunday,” the caption read.

In a separate post on Sunday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, honored their mothers in a joint post on the Clarence House Instagram page. The first photo showed Charles posing alongside the queen as they both smiled for the camera outside, while the second showed an old photo of the duchess smiling next to her mother, Rosalind Shand.

The caption for the post read, “On Mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today.”

Last year, to celebrate the holiday, Prince William and his three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, found a touching way to honor his mother, the late Princess Diana. Diana, often referred to as the “the people’s princess” died in a car accident in 1997 when the prince was 15.

A series of photos were shared the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showcasing the homemade cards the three young royals made to pay tribute to their “Granny Diana.”

“Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day,” Prince George’s card read. “I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George.”

In her card, Princess Charlotte took a moment to mention her father, writing, “Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.”

Related: