Wife of Brittney Griner, who is still detained in Russia, reacts after Trevor Reed's release

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner hasn’t seen her spouse since the 31-year-old was arrested in February, after Russian authorities claimed to have found cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

But as Cherelle Griner continues to hope for the release of the Phoenix Mercury center, she’s found reason to celebrate in the release of another American.

On Wednesday, Trevor Reed, a former Marine who’d spent nearly three years in a Russian jail, was released in a prisoner exchange and returned to the United States.

“As I do everything in my power to get BG home, my heart is overflowing with joy for The Reed Family,” the woman who married Griner in 2019 wrote in an Instagram post. “I do not personally know them, but I do know the pain of having your loved one detained in a foreign country. That level of pain is constant and can only be remedied by a safe return home. For the Reed family, that day is today."

She ended the message by welcoming Reed home and letting him know she's "sending love" to him and his family "on this special day."

During a special briefing held shortly after Reed's release Wednesday, one U.S. senior administration official noted, “We are very aware that there are other Americans held in Russia,” adding that Griner and others are "very much in our minds today, even as we are so happy for the news about Trevor Reed.”

If Griner remains in Russia and is convicted of the charges against her, she could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Griner’s lawyers have not responded to a request for comment from NBC News.

In March, Cherelle Griner shared a message on Instagram in the wake of her wife’s arrest that highlighted the response from fans and supporters.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia," she wrote. "Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”