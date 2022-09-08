British Prime Minister Liz Truss ushers ‘new era’ in powerful remarks after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Recently appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II while welcoming a new era into the United Kingdom and the world.

Shortly after news broke of the long-reigning monarch’s passing on Thursday, Sept. 8 at age 96, Truss appeared on 10 Downing Street to give a speech to the nation.

“The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,” she began. “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Truss recounted the queen's journey as a ruler, which began after she took after the throne following the conclusion of World War II.

“She championed the development of the Commonwealth, from a small group of seven countries, to a family of 56 nations, spanning every continent of the world. We are now a modern, thriving dynamic nation through thick and thin. Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed,” she said.

The prime minister continued to praise Queen Elizabeth's legacy and her impact around the globe.

Liz Truss, UK prime minister, makes a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside 10 Downing Street in London on Sept. 8, 2022. Hollie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure,” Truss said. “She has been our longest ever reigning monarch. It’s an extraordinary achievement to preside with such dignity and grace for 70 years.”

Truss noted Queen Elizabeth’s devotion to service throughout her reign and how she was widely adored. She also mentioned how she was personally inspired by the queen.

On Sept. 6, the queen appointed Truss as the new prime minister of the U.K., marking the 15th head of government she has sworn in.

Toward the end of her speech, Truss called on the British public to look forward to celebrating the queen’s life.

“In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service,” she said. “It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

She then addressed the transfer of the crown to the queen’s eldest son, Charles. the former Prince of Wales. Truss said, “Today the crown passes as it has done for more than 1000 years to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III. With the king’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother. And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him.”

She added, “To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all. We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Steve Parsons / Pool via Getty Images

To conclude the powerful speech, Truss told the nation, “And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words–‘God save the king.’”

As the heir to the throne, Prince Charles III immediately stepped into his new role upon her death. A Clarence House spokesperson told TODAY he will use the title King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, will likely take the title of queen consort after Elizabeth said it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla earlier this year.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles said, “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”