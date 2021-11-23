Brian Laundrie died from gunshot wound to head, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney.

The update on Laundrie’s manner and cause of death came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to Laundrie on Oct. 21.

A photo of Laundrie shared by Petito in February. @gabspetito / Instagram

After an initial autopsy was conducted last month, family attorney Steven Bertolino said that “no manner or cause of death was determined.”

Since the inconclusive autopsy, a forensic anthropologist has been analyzing Laundrie’s remains.

Laundrie went missing Sept. 14, about two weeks after he returned to his home state of Florida following the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Petito’s parents reported their 22-year-old daughter missing on September 11.

Investigators named him a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 17, investigators announced they were searching for Laundrie and could not locate him. The FBI searched his North Port, Fla. home on Sept. 20.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.