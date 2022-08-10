A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday.

According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.

According to the statement from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the accident.

“The younger they are, the harder it hits,” WCSO Chief Deputy Paul Kruse told local NBC affiliate WFIE. “Especially if you have kids of your own.”

Officials told WFIE the driver of the car didn't see the child before hitting him but stopped immediately and performed CPR.

“The family of that child, the driver, to have to deal with that, and also all of the first responders on scene and that took the call this morning; it affects it impacts everyone that touches that incident,” Kruse said.

Currently, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Indiana State Police, Warrick County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Child Services as part of an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.