Boy, 5, fatally shoots his 8-year-old brother

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated that investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
By Liz Calvario

Police say a 5-year-old boy shot his 8-year-old brother in Jefferson County, Arkansas, on Thursday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the child’s death after deputies were dispatched to the children’s home following a 911 call, according to the press release.

When officers arrived at the house, they found the unresponsive 8-year-old boy inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The press release states that investigators believe the shooting was an accident.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can’t emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said in a statement. “Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home.”

The names of the children have not been released. 

The Arkansas Department of Human Services were notified of the accident and arrived on scene “to aid in the assessment of the welfare of the children in the home as well as other conditions,” the release states.

