A 34-year-old Colorado man was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park this week in the second incident in the last two months as officials warn visitors to keep a safe distance from the large wildlife.

The Colorado Springs man was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, Yellowstone National Park officials said in a statement.

After the animal's initial charge, "family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male," the park said.

The man suffered an injury to his arm and was taken by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident remains under investigation, the park said. The man wasn't identified.

“This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual," park officials said in the release. "Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

The latest goring follows one on May 31 in which a 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet into the air after coming within 10 feet of the animal. She sustained a puncture wound and other injuries, officials said.

In that incident, the animal was walking near a boardwalk close to Old Faithful when the woman approached it, officials said.

Park officials say visitors should never approach wildlife and should stay at least 25 yards from all large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Bison have injured more people at the park than any other animal, according to park officials.