Former President Bill Clinton posts video after hospital release following infection

Former President Bill Clinton is on the mend.

Clinton posted a video message on Twitter Wednesday after he was released from a California hospital where he was admitted after being diagnosed with a urological infection that had spread to his bloodstream.

“I was so touched by the outpouring of support I received during my stay in the hospital. Thanks so much,” he said.

Clinton, 75, thanked the doctors and nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center for “the absolutely wonderful care” he received, singling out Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, the chair of the medicine department and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, who oversaw his treatment. He also said he is thrilled to have been released from the hospital.

“I’m really glad to be back home. I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather,” he said.

Clinton also hopes his experience will serve as an example to others to make sure they are healthy.

“I’m on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there: Take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves,” he said. “We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I, for one, am going to do my best to be around, to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer.”

Clinton was released last weekend after remaining in the hospital because he needed to receive medication intravenously, according to his spokesperson.

“His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress,” Amin said in a statement after Clinton was discharged.

Clinton has had medical issues before. In 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation, and he had a pair of stents placed into a coronary artery in 2010.