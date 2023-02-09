Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores across the country.

This news comes just one week after the retail giant announced it was shuttering 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, along with five buybuy Baby locations and and all remaining Harmon Face Value stores.

With the additional 150 shuttered locations, Bed Bath & Beyond’s brick-and-mortar presence has been reduced by nearly half.

“In response to evolving shopping preferences today, this target store base includes the company’s most profitable locations and best geographic presence for customers that can enable an optimal omni-experience,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement to TODAY.com.

In August 2022, the retail giant showed signs of significant financial struggle. Sue Gove, the president and chief executive officer, announced plans to adjust executive leadership and close approximately 150 stores to embrace a “straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth and delivering business returns."

The recent wave of closures comes shortly after the company said it had secured a deal with Hudson Bay Capital Management to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off bankruptcy.

“We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio that will enable us to serve our customers, where they are, well into the future,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement to TODAY.com.

Here’s the full list of store closures by state.

Alabama

6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne, AL 36526

4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200, Dothan, AL 36303

3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100, Mobile, AL 36606-3800

7971 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL, 36117

2746 Enterprise Drive, Opelika, AL 36801

Arizona

Chandler Village Center, Chandler, AZ 85226

1834 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ, 85209

Arkansas

3955 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR, 72903

1454 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, AR, 71913

4122 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72117

California

1642 E. 2nd St. Marketplace, Beaumont, CA 92223

1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92009

2101 Martin Luther King Parkway, Chico, CA 95928

10822 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230

Downey Landing Shopping Center, Downey, CA 90242

9145 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA, 95758

2385 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA, 95630

1405 E. Gladstone St., Glendora, CA, 91740

14351 Hindry Ave., Hawthorne, CA, 90250

72459 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA, 92260

10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego, CA, 92127

555 9th St., San Francisco, CA, 94103

317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93405

165 S. Las Posas Road, San Marcos, CA, 92078

3900 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA, 92704

1865 N. Campus Ave., Building #15, Upland, CA, 91784

128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville, CA, 95688

3125 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA, 93277

23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda, CA, 92887

Colorado

318 Dillon Ridge Way, Dillon, CO, 80435

Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center, Glenwood Springs, CO, 81601

2464 US Highway 6 & 50, Grand Junction, CO, 81505

1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland, CO, 80538

241 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO, 80234

16531 Washington St., Thornton, CO, 80023

Connecticut

20 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT, 06082

2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT, 06824

1919 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT, 06437

169B Hale Road, Manchester, CT, 06040

542 Westport Ave., Norwalk, CT, 06851

835 Queen St., Southington, CT, 06489

1065 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT, 06109

Florida

2239 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL, 32703

20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL, 33498

371 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL, 33426

320 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, FL, 33511

4631 N. University Drive, Coral Springs, FL, 33067

14824 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL, 33484

1460 W. 49th St, Hialeah, FL, 33012

13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32244

10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310, Largo, FL, 33771

397 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL, 32828

540 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL, 33411

1555 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne, FL, 32904

Georgia

1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta, GA, 30326

197 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick, GA, 31520

1545 Marketplace Blvd., Cumming, GA, 30041

1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850, Canton, GA, 30115

3675 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, GA, 30096

1025 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville, GA, 30501

Idaho

3615 S. Federal Way, Boise, ID, 83705

1966 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID, 83843

Illinois

9650 S. Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL, 60415

5786 NW Highway, Crystal Lake, IL, 60014

215 Harlem Ave., Forest Park, IL, 60130

1584 S. Randall Road, Geneva, IL, 60134

20505 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, IL, 60047

1700 E. College Ave., Normal, IL, 61761

4800 N. University St., Peoria, IL, 61614

3251 S. Veterans Parkway, Springfield, IL, 62704

3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125, Wilmette, IL, 60091

Indiana

731 College Mall Road S., Bloomington, IN, 47401

4020 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ft. Wayne, IN, 46804

3555 State Road 38 E., Lafayette, IN, 47905

14139 Town Center Blvd. Suite 800, Noblesville, IN, 46060

91 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso, IN, 46383

Iowa

4840 1st Ave., Cedar Rapids, IA, 52402

2515 Corridor Way Suite 5, Coralville, IA, 52241

4022 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA, 52807

5751 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA, 51106

Kansas

15335 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS, 66062

Shawnee Station, Shawnee, KS, 66217

Topeka Crossing, Topeka, KS, 66604

2441 N. Maize Road, Wichita, KS, 67205

Kentucky

4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY, 40241

5187 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY, 42001

Louisiana

1636 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma, LA, 70360

1768 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA, 70601

3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA, 70471

4239 Pecanland Mall Drive, Monroe, LA, 71203

7070 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA, 71105-5109

Maine

147 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME, 04011

Maryland

200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis, MD, 21401

23415 Three Notch Road, California, MD, 20619

12940 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD, 20874

17716 Garland Groh Blvd., Hagerstown, MD, 21740

12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City, MD, 21842

200 Clifton Blvd., Westminster, MD, 21157

Massachusetts

3 Abbott Park, Burlington, MA, 01803

820 Providence Highway, Dedham, MA, 02026

337 Russell St., Hadley, MA, 01035

17 Highland Commons E., Hudson, MA, 01749

76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, Leominster, MA, 01453

1360 S. Washington St., North Attleboro, MA, 02760

458 State Road, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth, MA, 02747

665 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, MA, 01201

600 South St. W., Suite 13, Raynham, MA, 02767

Michigan

G-3605 Miller Road, Flint, MI, 48507

3050 Beeline Road Suite 30, Holland, MI, 49424

1982 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos, MI, 48864

5930 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI, 49024

4420 Bay Road, Saginaw, MI, 48603

650 John R. Road, Troy, MI, 48083

35615 Warren Road, Westland, MI, 48185

Minnesota

7961 Southtown Center, Bloomington, MN, 55431

11240 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, MN, 55305

40 25th St., Rochester, MN, 55904

2480 N. Fairview Ave. Suite 115A, Roseville, MN, 55113

Mississippi

The Shoppes at Barnes, Tupelo, MS, 38804

Missouri

205 N. Stadium Blvd., Columbia, MO, 65203

19950 E. Jackson Drive, Independence, MO 64057

409 S. Geneva Ave., Joplin, MO, 64801

8201 NW Roanridge Road, Kansas City, MO, 64151

1648 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64081

10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St. Louis, MO, 63127

The Meridian at Brentwood, 8340 Eager Road, St. Louis, MO, 63144

Montana

2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane, Helena, MT, 59601

Nebraska

3416 W. State St., Grand Island, NE, 68803

Nevada

7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas, NV, 89113

New Hampshire

123 Route 101A #E, Amherst, NH, 03031

58 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, NH, 03865

New Jersey

155 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ, 08807

Jersey Gardens Mall, Elizabeth, NJ, 07201

276 Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ, 08822-1759

1160 Route 23 N., Kinnelon, NJ, 07405

205 Route 72 W., Manahawkin, NJ, 08050-2802

740 Route 73 S., Marlton, NJ, 08053

1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan, NJ, 07747

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330

8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ, 08054

871 Route 1 S., North Brunswick, NJ, 08902

300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, NJ, 07652

225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, NJ, 07446

1511 U.S. Highway 22, Watchung, NJ, 07069

New Mexico

2200 E. Lohman Ave., Las Cruces, NM, 88001

New York

1583 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY, 14228

5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY, 11716

850 Third Ave., Brooklyn, NY, 11232

459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY, 11239

3409 Erie Blvd. E, DeWitt, NY, 13214-1635

72 15 25th Ave., East Elmhurst, NY, 11370

3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY, 11731

251 E. Main St., Elmsford, NY, 10523

720 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY, 14623

1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY, 11040

460 3rd Ave., New York, NY, 10016

1932 Broadway, New York, NY, 10023

97 Warren St., New York, NY, 10007

1399 Route #300, Newburgh, NY, 12550

2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601

3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866

20 Square Drive, Victor, NY, 14564

825 W. Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY, 11704

North Carolina

1463 University Drive, Burlington, NC, 27215

401 Cox Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054

3160 Evans St., Greenville, NC, 27834

1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. S.E, Hickory, NC, 28602

9521 Strickland Road, Raleigh, NC, 27615

North Dakota

1455 E. Lasalle Drive, Bismarck, ND, 58503

Ohio

4766 Ridge Road, Brooklyn, OH, 44144

3750 Easton Market, Columbus, OH, 43219

3750 West Market St., Fairlawn, OH, 44333

9700 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH, 44060-4596

1717 West Lane Ave., Upper Arlington, OH, 43221

Oklahoma

2150 S. Service Road, Moore, OK, 73160

620 Ed Noble Parkway, Norman, OK, 73072

5352 E. Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74135

7410 S. Olympia Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74132

Oregon

12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A, Clackamas, OR, 97015

1725 NW 9th St., Corvallis, OR, 97330

1600 N. Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094, Medford, OR, 97501

Pennsylvania

1700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

224 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA, 19406

6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050

3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA, 15146

1261 Knapp Road, North Wales, PA, 19454

160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15275

2771 Paper Mill Road Space D, Wyomissing, PA, 19610

South Carolina

Hitchcock Plaza, 339 Fabian Drive, Aiken, SC, 29803

6090 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC, 29209

205 W. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29301

Tennessee

442 Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol, TN, 37620

2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, TN, 37040

Oakwood Commons, Hermitage, TN, 37076

5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson, TN, 37343

1081 Vann Drive, Jackson, TN, 38305

The Centre at Deane Hill, Knoxville, TN, 37919

2156 Gallatin Road N., Madison, TN, 37115

870 S. White Station Road, Memphis, TN, 38117

Texas

3975 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX, 77706

1327 George Dieter Drive, El Paso, TX, 79936-7410

420 E. FM 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville, TX, 75067

1551 N. U.S. Highway 287 Suite 701, Mansfield, TX, 76063

5636 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX, 77505

The Crossing at 518, Pearland, TX, 77584

6400 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano, TX, 75093

522 Northwest Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216

3710 Town Center St., Sherman, TX, 75092

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX, 76504

4248 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX, 75503

Victoria Crossing, Victoria, TX, 77905

225 Adams Drive Suite 235, Weatherford, TX, 76086

Utah

1678 W. Redstone Center Drive, Park City, UT, 84098

Virginia

7690 B Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA, 22306

1324 Greenbrier Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320

24670 Dulles Landing Drive Unt150, Dulles, VA, 20166-2670

12100 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax, VA, 22033

283 Burgess Road, Harrisonburg, VA, 22801

1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012

6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield, VA, 22150

4900 Monticello Ave., Suite 4, Williamsburg, VA, 23188

2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA, 22601

Washington

4255 Meridian St., Bellingham, WA, 98226

775 NW Gilman Blvd., Issaquah, WA, 98027

1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, WA, 99336

7809B Vancouver Plaza Drive #102, Vancouver, WA, 98662

1630 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla, WA, 99362

West Virginia

395 Target Way, Morgantown, WV, 26501

Wisconsin

4721 W. Grande Market Drive, Grand Chute, WI, 54913

7450 Green Bay Road Suite A, Kenosha, WI, 53142

4275 Lien Road, Madison, WI, 53704

3575 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI, 54401

Wyoming