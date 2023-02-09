Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores across the country.
This news comes just one week after the retail giant announced it was shuttering 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, along with five buybuy Baby locations and and all remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
With the additional 150 shuttered locations, Bed Bath & Beyond’s brick-and-mortar presence has been reduced by nearly half.
“In response to evolving shopping preferences today, this target store base includes the company’s most profitable locations and best geographic presence for customers that can enable an optimal omni-experience,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement to TODAY.com.
In August 2022, the retail giant showed signs of significant financial struggle. Sue Gove, the president and chief executive officer, announced plans to adjust executive leadership and close approximately 150 stores to embrace a “straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth and delivering business returns."
The recent wave of closures comes shortly after the company said it had secured a deal with Hudson Bay Capital Management to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off bankruptcy.
“We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio that will enable us to serve our customers, where they are, well into the future,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement to TODAY.com.
Here’s the full list of store closures by state.
Alabama
- 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne, AL 36526
- 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200, Dothan, AL 36303
- 3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100, Mobile, AL 36606-3800
- 7971 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL, 36117
- 2746 Enterprise Drive, Opelika, AL 36801
Arizona
- Chandler Village Center, Chandler, AZ 85226
- 1834 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ, 85209
Arkansas
- 3955 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR, 72903
- 1454 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, AR, 71913
- 4122 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72117
California
- 1642 E. 2nd St. Marketplace, Beaumont, CA 92223
- 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92009
- 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway, Chico, CA 95928
- 10822 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230
- Downey Landing Shopping Center, Downey, CA 90242
- 9145 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA, 95758
- 2385 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA, 95630
- 1405 E. Gladstone St., Glendora, CA, 91740
- 14351 Hindry Ave., Hawthorne, CA, 90250
- 72459 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA, 92260
- 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego, CA, 92127
- 555 9th St., San Francisco, CA, 94103
- 317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93405
- 165 S. Las Posas Road, San Marcos, CA, 92078
- 3900 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA, 92704
- 1865 N. Campus Ave., Building #15, Upland, CA, 91784
- 128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville, CA, 95688
- 3125 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA, 93277
- 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda, CA, 92887
Colorado
- 318 Dillon Ridge Way, Dillon, CO, 80435
- Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center, Glenwood Springs, CO, 81601
- 2464 US Highway 6 & 50, Grand Junction, CO, 81505
- 1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland, CO, 80538
- 241 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO, 80234
- 16531 Washington St., Thornton, CO, 80023
Connecticut
- 20 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT, 06082
- 2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT, 06824
- 1919 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT, 06437
- 169B Hale Road, Manchester, CT, 06040
- 542 Westport Ave., Norwalk, CT, 06851
- 835 Queen St., Southington, CT, 06489
- 1065 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT, 06109
Florida
- 2239 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL, 32703
- 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL, 33498
- 371 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL, 33426
- 320 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, FL, 33511
- 4631 N. University Drive, Coral Springs, FL, 33067
- 14824 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL, 33484
- 1460 W. 49th St, Hialeah, FL, 33012
- 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
- 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32244
- 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310, Largo, FL, 33771
- 397 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL, 32828
- 540 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL, 33411
- 1555 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne, FL, 32904
Georgia
- 1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta, GA, 30326
- 197 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick, GA, 31520
- 1545 Marketplace Blvd., Cumming, GA, 30041
- 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850, Canton, GA, 30115
- 3675 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, GA, 30096
- 1025 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville, GA, 30501
Idaho
- 3615 S. Federal Way, Boise, ID, 83705
- 1966 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID, 83843
Illinois
- 9650 S. Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL, 60415
- 5786 NW Highway, Crystal Lake, IL, 60014
- 215 Harlem Ave., Forest Park, IL, 60130
- 1584 S. Randall Road, Geneva, IL, 60134
- 20505 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, IL, 60047
- 1700 E. College Ave., Normal, IL, 61761
- 4800 N. University St., Peoria, IL, 61614
- 3251 S. Veterans Parkway, Springfield, IL, 62704
- 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125, Wilmette, IL, 60091
Indiana
- 731 College Mall Road S., Bloomington, IN, 47401
- 4020 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ft. Wayne, IN, 46804
- 3555 State Road 38 E., Lafayette, IN, 47905
- 14139 Town Center Blvd. Suite 800, Noblesville, IN, 46060
- 91 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso, IN, 46383
Iowa
- 4840 1st Ave., Cedar Rapids, IA, 52402
- 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5, Coralville, IA, 52241
- 4022 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA, 52807
- 5751 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA, 51106
Kansas
- 15335 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS, 66062
- Shawnee Station, Shawnee, KS, 66217
- Topeka Crossing, Topeka, KS, 66604
- 2441 N. Maize Road, Wichita, KS, 67205
Kentucky
- 4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY, 40241
- 5187 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY, 42001
Louisiana
- 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma, LA, 70360
- 1768 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA, 70601
- 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA, 70471
- 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive, Monroe, LA, 71203
- 7070 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA, 71105-5109
Maine
- 147 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME, 04011
Maryland
- 200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis, MD, 21401
- 23415 Three Notch Road, California, MD, 20619
- 12940 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD, 20874
- 17716 Garland Groh Blvd., Hagerstown, MD, 21740
- 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City, MD, 21842
- 200 Clifton Blvd., Westminster, MD, 21157
Massachusetts
- 3 Abbott Park, Burlington, MA, 01803
- 820 Providence Highway, Dedham, MA, 02026
- 337 Russell St., Hadley, MA, 01035
- 17 Highland Commons E., Hudson, MA, 01749
- 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, Leominster, MA, 01453
- 1360 S. Washington St., North Attleboro, MA, 02760
- 458 State Road, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth, MA, 02747
- 665 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, MA, 01201
- 600 South St. W., Suite 13, Raynham, MA, 02767
Michigan
- G-3605 Miller Road, Flint, MI, 48507
- 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30, Holland, MI, 49424
- 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos, MI, 48864
- 5930 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI, 49024
- 4420 Bay Road, Saginaw, MI, 48603
- 650 John R. Road, Troy, MI, 48083
- 35615 Warren Road, Westland, MI, 48185
Minnesota
- 7961 Southtown Center, Bloomington, MN, 55431
- 11240 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, MN, 55305
- 40 25th St., Rochester, MN, 55904
- 2480 N. Fairview Ave. Suite 115A, Roseville, MN, 55113
Mississippi
- The Shoppes at Barnes, Tupelo, MS, 38804
Missouri
- 205 N. Stadium Blvd., Columbia, MO, 65203
- 19950 E. Jackson Drive, Independence, MO 64057
- 409 S. Geneva Ave., Joplin, MO, 64801
- 8201 NW Roanridge Road, Kansas City, MO, 64151
- 1648 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64081
- 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St. Louis, MO, 63127
- The Meridian at Brentwood, 8340 Eager Road, St. Louis, MO, 63144
Montana
- 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane, Helena, MT, 59601
Nebraska
- 3416 W. State St., Grand Island, NE, 68803
Nevada
- 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas, NV, 89113
New Hampshire
- 123 Route 101A #E, Amherst, NH, 03031
- 58 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, NH, 03865
New Jersey
- 155 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ, 08807
- Jersey Gardens Mall, Elizabeth, NJ, 07201
- 276 Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ, 08822-1759
- 1160 Route 23 N., Kinnelon, NJ, 07405
- 205 Route 72 W., Manahawkin, NJ, 08050-2802
- 740 Route 73 S., Marlton, NJ, 08053
- 1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan, NJ, 07747
- 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330
- 8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ, 08054
- 871 Route 1 S., North Brunswick, NJ, 08902
- 300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, NJ, 07652
- 225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, NJ, 07446
- 1511 U.S. Highway 22, Watchung, NJ, 07069
New Mexico
- 2200 E. Lohman Ave., Las Cruces, NM, 88001
New York
- 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY, 14228
- 5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY, 11716
- 850 Third Ave., Brooklyn, NY, 11232
- 459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY, 11239
- 3409 Erie Blvd. E, DeWitt, NY, 13214-1635
- 72 15 25th Ave., East Elmhurst, NY, 11370
- 3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY, 11731
- 251 E. Main St., Elmsford, NY, 10523
- 720 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY, 14623
- 1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY, 11040
- 460 3rd Ave., New York, NY, 10016
- 1932 Broadway, New York, NY, 10023
- 97 Warren St., New York, NY, 10007
- 1399 Route #300, Newburgh, NY, 12550
- 2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601
- 3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866
- 20 Square Drive, Victor, NY, 14564
- 825 W. Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY, 11704
North Carolina
- 1463 University Drive, Burlington, NC, 27215
- 401 Cox Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054
- 3160 Evans St., Greenville, NC, 27834
- 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. S.E, Hickory, NC, 28602
- 9521 Strickland Road, Raleigh, NC, 27615
North Dakota
- 1455 E. Lasalle Drive, Bismarck, ND, 58503
Ohio
- 4766 Ridge Road, Brooklyn, OH, 44144
- 3750 Easton Market, Columbus, OH, 43219
- 3750 West Market St., Fairlawn, OH, 44333
- 9700 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH, 44060-4596
- 1717 West Lane Ave., Upper Arlington, OH, 43221
Oklahoma
- 2150 S. Service Road, Moore, OK, 73160
- 620 Ed Noble Parkway, Norman, OK, 73072
- 5352 E. Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74135
- 7410 S. Olympia Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74132
Oregon
- 12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A, Clackamas, OR, 97015
- 1725 NW 9th St., Corvallis, OR, 97330
- 1600 N. Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094, Medford, OR, 97501
Pennsylvania
- 1700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- 20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
- 224 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA, 19406
- 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050
- 3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA, 15146
- 1261 Knapp Road, North Wales, PA, 19454
- 160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15275
- 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D, Wyomissing, PA, 19610
South Carolina
- Hitchcock Plaza, 339 Fabian Drive, Aiken, SC, 29803
- 6090 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC, 29209
- 205 W. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29301
Tennessee
- 442 Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol, TN, 37620
- 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, TN, 37040
- Oakwood Commons, Hermitage, TN, 37076
- 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson, TN, 37343
- 1081 Vann Drive, Jackson, TN, 38305
- The Centre at Deane Hill, Knoxville, TN, 37919
- 2156 Gallatin Road N., Madison, TN, 37115
- 870 S. White Station Road, Memphis, TN, 38117
Texas
- 3975 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX, 77706
- 1327 George Dieter Drive, El Paso, TX, 79936-7410
- 420 E. FM 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville, TX, 75067
- 1551 N. U.S. Highway 287 Suite 701, Mansfield, TX, 76063
- 5636 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX, 77505
- The Crossing at 518, Pearland, TX, 77584
- 6400 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano, TX, 75093
- 522 Northwest Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216
- 3710 Town Center St., Sherman, TX, 75092
- 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX, 76504
- 4248 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX, 75503
- Victoria Crossing, Victoria, TX, 77905
- 225 Adams Drive Suite 235, Weatherford, TX, 76086
Utah
- 1678 W. Redstone Center Drive, Park City, UT, 84098
Virginia
- 7690 B Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA, 22306
- 1324 Greenbrier Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- 24670 Dulles Landing Drive Unt150, Dulles, VA, 20166-2670
- 12100 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax, VA, 22033
- 283 Burgess Road, Harrisonburg, VA, 22801
- 1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012
- 6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield, VA, 22150
- 4900 Monticello Ave., Suite 4, Williamsburg, VA, 23188
- 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA, 22601
Washington
- 4255 Meridian St., Bellingham, WA, 98226
- 775 NW Gilman Blvd., Issaquah, WA, 98027
- 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, WA, 99336
- 7809B Vancouver Plaza Drive #102, Vancouver, WA, 98662
- 1630 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla, WA, 99362
West Virginia
- 395 Target Way, Morgantown, WV, 26501
Wisconsin
- 4721 W. Grande Market Drive, Grand Chute, WI, 54913
- 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A, Kenosha, WI, 53142
- 4275 Lien Road, Madison, WI, 53704
- 3575 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI, 54401
Wyoming
- 601 SE Wyoming Blvd. Suite 1124, Casper, WY, 82609
- 5214 Rue Terre, Cheyenne, WY, 82009