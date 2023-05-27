Bear breaks in and eats cupcakes at Connecticut bakery

One Connecticut bakery had a surprise visitor at one of its locations this week: a bear.

Taste by Spellbound, a bakery and coffee shop with three locations across the state, had several dozen cupcakes and other baked goods ruined by a bear Wednesday, May 24.

The bakery explained on Facebook that a neighboring business caught the incident on its security camera. Another post contained the 35-second video clip, which showed footage of a bear lingering near the open garage door at the back of the store before wandering in.

Later in the video, the bear can be seen dragging a box of cupcakes out of the garage, with several of the desserts strewn across the floor and pavement.

At the end of the clip, the bear was scared away by a car driving toward it, which allowed the door to be closed from the inside. However, just before it fled, the animal took several few bites of the dessert it had stolen from the bakery.

Taste by Spellbound announced on social media that one of its three locations would be opening late that day. The post read in part, “Never did I think I’d say this but we had a bear come into our bakery and charge one of our ladies. We’re safe but the cupcakes aren’t.”

In a follow-up post, the bakery shared further details of the incident and how it occurred, explaining on Facebook that the Avon, Connecticut location of the bakery has a loading garage in the back.

At the time, an employee named Maureen was packing up the van. However, when she noticed a bear staring at her, the post said she screamed loudly before yelling, “There’s a bear in the garage!”

“She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight,” the post added. “The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door. We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut.”

Ultimately, 9-1-1 was called before another employee got into their car and was able to scare away the bear from the garage door.

The only casualty were the 60 cupcakes the bear had “destroyed” and “a bunch of coconut cake.”

Days after the incident, the bakery decided to have a bit of fun with the moment.

The business shared photos of their “beary delicious” menu of the day on Facebook May 27, which included several of the cupcakes adorned with tiny bear-shared graham crackers on top.