Bad Bunny invited Uvalde shooting survivor to his Texas show

Bad Bunny did what he could to help Uvalde school shooting survivor, Mayah Zamora.

TODAY confirmed that the 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, invited the 10-year-old and her family to his Arlington, Texas, concert last week. He also donated funds to the Correa Family Foundation, which will help build Zamora’s family a new home.

In photos shared by Bad Bunny’s official tour Twitter page, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer is seen posing with Mayah backstage.

The singer with Uvalde survivor Mayah Zamora at his show in Texas. Courtesy @tourbadbunny

Additionally, the Correa Family Foundation wrote on Instagram that Zamora “had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family” and that it was “an incredible experience she and her family will cherish.”

The post also included a photo of the singer signing a shirt for Zamora and her posing with it. She also received Bad Bunny merchandise and took pictures with her family.

Zamora underwent more than 20 surgeries after she suffered gunshot wounds to her chest, back, hands and arms during the May 24 shooting in Uvalde that left 19 of her classmates and two teachers dead. In July, she was the last shooting victim to be released from the hospital.

Last month, Zamora was also honored as the August Hero of the Month and threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros’ Aug. 23 game at Minute Maid Park. Her family was also in attendance.

Houston Astros mascot Orbit, Uvalde mass shooting survivor Mayah Nicole Zamora, Gallery Furniture owner Jim Mattress Mac McVale and Houston Astros outfielder Aledmys Diaz pose during the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros on Aug. 23, 2022 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Leslie Plaza Johnson / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

“While hospitalized, she continued to amaze doctors with her resiliency and strength. All doctors, from her trauma team to plastic surgeons, were in awe of her,” the Correa Family Foundation wrote on their Instagram. “Although these past few months have been the most difficult of her young life, Mayah’s incredible courage and bravery have helped her persevere.”

They also shared that Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation, along with artists like Wisin and Yandel and others, generously donated funds to build the young girl’s new home “in a location where she feels safe and comfortable.”

“We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future,” the post added.

Uvalde students, teachers and staff returned to school for the first time since the tragic day on Sept. 6. Additional security measures, including an increase in law enforcement officers in school and higher fencing, were announced ahead of the new school year.