Ashley Judd makes 1st public appearance since ‘catastrophic’ leg accident

Take her out to the ballgame.

Ashley Judd posted photos of herself on Instagram Wednesday without crutches while attending a recent Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, as she continues to recover after she shattered her leg while in the Congo earlier this year.

“It was so refreshing to take a summer evening’s pause from the troubles of the word to engage in #americaspasttime at the iconic and nostalgic @fenwaypark to see the @redsox play #baseball,” she captioned the two photos and a video of her giving a panoramic view of the legendary stadium.

In one of the photos, Judd stands with her right foot forward, with a brace around her shin. She sports a sneaker on that foot while on her left foot, she wears a flip-flop.

Judd, who attended the game with her father, said baseball holds a special place in her heart.

“I grew up with the game — my Papaw Judd coached Little League. My dad was a tremendous player and I have all his newspaper clippings. With my Papaw Ciminella, I listened to the #cincinattireds on his transistor radio while reading the previous game’s box score in the Ashland, KY newspaper,” she wrote.

Judd shows off how far she's come in her recovery. ashley_judd / Instagram

“So to be hosted at the most historic park in the country with such a warm welcome was just awesome. Here I am inside the #greenmonster where I was stunned to see scratches on the wall where someone kept track of #tedwilliams home runs….so very cool! Thank you, #redsox for helping us make some very special family memories! Dad said he hadn’t had so much fun since he was 14. And for my partner, who is Swiss — quelle introduction!!!!!!”

The “Double Jeopardy” star, who had previously shared how she contacted her dad after her accident, has shared a lot about her experience, including how she was taken for medical attention on a makeshift gurney.

In March, Judd thanked her friends and family for rallying to her side.

“I do not understand why what has happened has happened,” she wrote on Instagram. “I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously.

Later that month, she shared that she had begun sleeping through the night, as she continued to recover. She made real strides and last month, she posted a video of herself walking.

"My leg and foot, worked beautifully," she wrote on Instagram. "I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily."