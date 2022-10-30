Family mourns loss of University of Kentucky student killed in Seoul crowd surge: 'She was a bright light'

The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of its student Anne Gieske, who was killed in Seoul, South Korea, during a dangerous crowd surge amid Halloween festivities on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29.

In a statement released in a multi-tweet thread on Twitter on Sunday, Oct. 30, the university wrote in part, “The University of Kentucky community is grieving the tragic loss of one of our students, Anne Gieske, who was studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, and was killed in this weekend’s tragedy.”

“We have been in contact with her family and will provide whatever support we can — now and in the days ahead — as they cope with this indescribable loss,” the statement continued. “We will be there for all those in our community who knew and loved her.”

The University of Kentucky also linked out to resources that are available to students in another tweet, in addition to sharing a phone number for students to call if they needed to talk to a mental health clinician outside of business hours.

The university’s president Eli Capilouto also released his own statement on the school’s website addressed to the campus’ community.

“I have the incredibly sad responsibility to inform you of the loss of one of our students over the weekend,” Capilouto wrote, before explaining further detail of the incident that left more than 150 people dead.

Capilouto said that Gieske, originally from Northern Kentucky, was a nursing major in her junior year at the college and was studying abroad in South Korea during the fall 2022 semester. The University of Kentucky had two other students in addition to a faculty member in South Korea this semester, but all three had been contacted and were deemed safe.

“As a community, it is a sacred responsibility we must keep — to be there for each other in moments of sheer joy and in those of deepest sadness,” Capilouto wrote to conclude his message. “That is what compassionate communities do. And that is what, I know, we are — now and in all the days ahead.”

Anne Gieske. Anne Gieske / Facebook

Gieske’s father, Dan, issued a statement to NBC News on behalf of the family Sunday: “We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy.”

According to officials, at least 153 people were killed—including two American citizens—and 103 were injured during the dangerous crowd surge that occurred in a popular nightlife district of Seoul around 10:15 p.m. local time. Of those who were injured, 23 were in critical condition while 79 sustained less severe injuries.

The Yongsan fire department reported that other foreign victims of the incident hailed from Austria, China, France, Iran, Kazakhstan, Norway, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

On Saturday, October 30, an estimated 100,000 people gathered in the Itaewon neighborhood to celebrate Halloween. The incident was first described as a stampede, but further video captured what appeared to be a crowd surge as people tried to push forward through a packed crowd in a narrow alley.

One survivor of the incident described the scene, saying that people fell down and toppled over each other “like dominoes” when they were being pushed down the alley. Several people tried to shout for help, while others remained short of breath. Another survivor said that he witnessed five or six men pushing others before people began to fall toward the beginning of the surge.

1,700 personnel from across South Korea responded to the incident, which included 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers, and 70 government workers. Reagan Sangwa, 43, who lives nearby said he found out about the incident on social media amid the chaos and went to try to help.

“It was a disaster, it was a calamity,” Sangwa said. “Bodies were everywhere. I helped with CPR on two people and they took them to the hospital.”

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke about the tragedy in a televised address on Sunday, October 30 and declared a national mourning period.

“Last night, a tragedy and a disaster that should never happen did happen in the middle of Seoul celebrating Halloween,” Yoon said. “As the president who bears the responsibilities for the lives and the safety of our people, I have a heavy heart and the sorrow is too much to bear.”

Steven Blesi. Steven Blesi

Gieske wasn't the only American killed in the tragedy.

Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Georgia, was the other American so far known to have died. His father, Steve Blesi, confirmed his passing to TODAY, saying his son was in South Korea to study international business and learn the Korean language during the fall semester.