Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

An Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman told NBC News that deputies were called to O’Neill Regional Park in Orange County, California, early Wednesday morning to investigate a possible sexual assault.

After arriving at the campground portion of the park, deputies spoke with the adult male who had contacted the police, NBC reports.

Dick, 56, was then arrested and taken into custody at the Orange County jail. Records show his bond was set at $25,000.

Police did not identify the alleged victim but they did confirm with NBC News that the man underwent an assault exam at a local hospital.

The actor's jailing follows a series of arrests spanning over a decade.

In 2008, he was found drunk outside a Riverside County restaurant. Following accusations that he pulled down a teenager’s top, he was subsequently arrested for alleged drug use and sexual battery. Dick pleaded guilty and received probation as a punishment.

He was fired from the independent feature film “Raising Buchanan” in 2017 due to accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct on set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t grope people anymore,” he told THR over the phone at the time. “I don’t expose myself anymore.”

He later added, “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.”

Dick’s manager did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment.