Amber Heard’s sister testified Wednesday during the Johnny Depp defamation trial that the actor once hit both her and her sister during an argument.

Whitney Henriquez said a fight in the Hollywood couple’s Los Angeles home culminated in Depp chasing her up some stairs.

“I’m facing Amber,” Henriquez told the court about the alleged incident. “He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back, kind of just somewhere over here. He strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my (expletive) sister.’ She smacks him, lands one.”

Henriquez also testified that Depp grabbed Heard by the hair and hit her multiple times in the face. Depp has denied any accusations of physical abuse.

Depp, 58, is suing his Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” more than two years after she filed for divorce and a restraining order.

She never mentioned Depp by name, although his lawyers claim it indirectly refers to the allegations she has made against him. Heard is countersuing Depp seeking $100 million in damages.

Heard, who met Depp on the set of their 2011 film, “The Rum Diary,” took the stand earlier this month.

“I just laughed because I thought he was joking,” she said about the first time she claimed he hit her. “And he slapped me across the face. And I laughed. I laughed, because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought, ‘This must be a joke.’”

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has said he never hit Heard or any other women.

“Because the news of this accusation had sort of permeated the industry and then made its way through media and social media ... and since I knew that there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children who at the time were 14 and 16,” he said when he testified last month.