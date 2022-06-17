Amber Heard reveals the one piece of evidence she wishes the jury had seen

Amber Heard believes there is evidence that might have changed things in her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp if it had been allowed to be seen by the jury.

In a new excerpt from Heard's exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie that is part of a "Dateline" special on Friday night, the "Aquaman" star talks about an item that she believes may have made a difference in a trial that ended with the jury awarding Depp $10.4 million in damages in the defamation case.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” she said.

The judge in the case excluded Heard’s therapist’s notes on hearsay grounds.

In her testimony, Heard, 36, accused Depp, 59, of physically and emotionally abusing her during their four-year marriage. Depp denied all allegations in his own testimony, saying it was Heard who was the aggressor. The jury sided with Depp in its decision on June 1.

It also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for a defamatory statement Depp’s former attorney made about her.

Depp said in his testimony that he “never struck a woman in my life.” During their interview, Savannah pointed out that Depp’s lawyers argued that no women from any of Depp’s prior relationships came forward to say he physically hit them.

"Look what happened to me when I came forward," Heard said. "Would you?"

The "Dateline" special, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EST, features more from Savannah's lengthy conversation with Heard in the wake of the trial.

Heard also talked about the role social media played in the trial, standing by her accusations to her "dying day," her fear of new lawsuits from Depp, her response to Depp's lawyers calling her testimony the "performance of a lifetime," her feelings toward Depp now, and what she will tell her 1-year-old daughter one day about the trial.

Related: