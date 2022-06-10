Amarillo Zoo captures image of mysterious animal — what is it?

The Amarillo Zoo is known for its African lions, ring-tailed lemurs, Western diamondback rattlesnakes and wide variety of exotic birds.

And now there’s another creature roaming the grounds of the Texas attraction and is quickly gaining attention.

There's just one problem: The Amarillo Zoo has no idea what it is.

"The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.)," the facility explained in a recent tweet.

The grainy black-and-white security photo shows a spooky-looking creature walking upright behind the zoo's fence.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the tweet asked the public.

And, of course, the public answered — but they didn't necessarily give the right answers.

The comments that followed the post were filled with theories. Some felt certain the "UAO" was simply a human dressed as an animal.

Others were sure this was simply a case of a blurry coyote.

Meanwhile there were those who thought the uninvited critter looked familiar in a fictional way.

Whatever it is, it has amateur animal detectives working overtime.

But for now, the unidentified zoo visitor remains a mystery.