Alec Baldwin says wife Hilaria has given him ‘a reason to live’

Alec Baldwin is grateful to his wife for giving him "a reason to live" as he continues to grapple with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in October.

Following his first sit-down interview about Hutchins' death, the 63-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of him holding one of his six children with Hilaria with a message for his wife of nine years.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin," he wrote.

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

Hilaria Baldwin has previously expressed her "shock and heartache" over the death of Hutchins and sent her condolences to her family.

“My heart is with Halyna," she wrote on Instagram. "Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Hilaria also has been sharing updates of their family spending time together and expressing her support of her husband. She shared a photo on Instagram of them together on Thursday.

"One foot in front of the other," she wrote.

Authorities have said Hutchins died on Oct. 21 on the set of “Rust” when Baldwin fired a prop gun that contained a live bullet.

In an hourlong interview with ABC News on Thursday, Baldwin said he never actually pulled the trigger.

The actor said he pulled back the hammer on the Colt .45 revolver he was holding, but didn’t fully cock the weapon.

“I’m just showing, I go, ‘How about that? Does that work? Do you see that? Do you see that?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, that’s good,’ and I let go of the hammer, bang, the gun goes off,” he said.

“Everyone is horrified, they’re shocked. It’s loud. They don’t have their earplugs in. The gun was supposed to be empty.”

Baldwin broke down in tears when talking about the loss of Hutchins.

"This boy doesn’t have a mother anymore and there’s nothing we can do to bring her back," he said. "She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her and liked by everyone who (she) worked with and admired."

Attorneys for the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said on TODAY last month that they believe someone may have deliberately sabotaged the set by mixing live ammunition into a box labeled as dummy rounds. Baldwin told ABC News he does not believe that claim.

"There’s only one question to be resolved — only one," Baldwin told ABC News. "And that is, where did the live round come from?"

Gutierrez-Reed did not respond to a request for comment by NBC News.