Actor Michael Madsen’s son Hudson dies at 26

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Actor Michael Madsen’s son Hudson Lee Madsen died this week in Hawaii at age 26, authorities confirmed.

The Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed to TODAY that Madsen died on Jan. 23 of suspected suicide.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” a representative for Michael Madsen said on behalf of the family in a statement to TODAY. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

"We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Michael Madsen and Hudson Madsen in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2011. David Becker / WireImage

Hudson was one of three children shared by Michael Madsen, 64, and his wife, DeAnna Madsen, 61. The two were married in 1996. The "Kill Bill" actor has three other children from previous relationships.

Michael Madsen is known for his frequent collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino.

Michael Madsen, right, and sons (left to right) Max, Hudson, Christian and Luke at an event in Hollywood, California, in 2013. David Livingston / Getty Images

In addition to Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” movies, Madsen co-starred in “Reservoir Dogs," “The Hateful Eight" and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

He has also had roles in well-known films including “Thelma & Louise” and “Sin City."

