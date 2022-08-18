Abandoned hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ suffers fire

A building was consumed by a fire at the site of a former upstate New York hotel that inspired the classic '80s movie "Dirty Dancing," officials said.

A fire broke out Tuesday night at a three-story building on the site of the long-abandoned Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel near Liberty, New York, according to a Facebook post by the Liberty Fire Department.

The hotel, which closed in 1986 due to financial difficulties, was once a prominent getaway spot for many Jewish families in the Catskills area known as the borscht belt during the post-World War II era and through the 1970s. It also hosted a number of celebrities in the 1950s, from boxing champion Rocky Marciano to actor Debbie Reynolds.