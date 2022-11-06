At least 9 injured in Philadelphia shooting after multiple people started firing at a crowd

At least nine people are injured in Philadelphia, four critically, after multiple shooters started firing at a crowd Saturday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:45p.m. in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood when multiple people got out of a vehicle and opened fire at a group of people.

The shooting happened outside a bar in the northern Philadelphia neighborhood, NBC Philadelphia reports.

The shooters, who police say may number three or four, then fled the scene in the same car. There are at least 40 pieces of ballistic evidence on the scene, NBC Philadelphia reports.

No weapons were recovered or arrests were made, according to police.

The nine victims, all adults ranging from 23 to 40 years old, were taken to an area hospital, police said.

A motive is not known as of Sunday, but police say it seems like the shooters saw someone they were after and started firing, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a briefing after the shooting Saturday that there’s a heavy police force in the area.

“We have some brazen individuals who don’t care how many police are here or how many people are here,” he said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.