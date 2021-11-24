8-year-old boy dies from injuries in Wisconsin parade tragedy: ‘Tremendous loss’

A Wisconsin family is mourning a “tremendous loss” after an 8-year-old boy died of injuries he suffered when a speeding SUV plowed into a crowded Christmas parade on Sunday.

The death of Jackson Sparks was shared by prosecutors on Tuesday when suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared in court for the first time to hear the charges against him.

Sparks had brain surgery on Sunday night to treat his injuries after Brooks allegedly rammed his red SUV into the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha. The little boy was the sixth victim to die in the tragedy.

Brooks appeared to sob in court when prosecutors announced the boy’s death.

The boy’s parents, Aaron and Sheri Sparks, grieved the loss of their “sweet little boy” in a statement their church posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The family’s other son, Tucker, 12, was also in the intensive-care unit but was expected to recover from his injuries and be discharged, according to the church.

"They do however ask for privacy at this time to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically and their family to heal and mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus," LifePoint Church wrote in a statement.

Thirteen children remain hospitalized from Sunday's horrific incident, six of them in critical condition.

The victims range in age from 8 to 81, including three members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and a spouse of one of the members.

Sixty-two others were injured, including 18 children.

Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, with a sixth count expected soon. His bail is set at $5 million, and if convicted, he could face life in prison. He was due back in court in January for a preliminary hearing.

Documents obtained by NBC News showed Brooks has a criminal history stretching back decades that includes arrests for sexual abuse, drugs, battery and domestic violence.

Earlier this month, he was arrested for allegedly running over his child's mother, but was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

