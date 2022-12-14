68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say

A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.

The man then tried to "fend off" the shark using a diving knife and the shark let him go, police said.

Officials said the man was taken to shore and transported to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital by fire officials. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hawaii News Now reported that witnesses said the shark “got a good chunk” out of the man’s torso.

“It was hectic,” witness Anthony Singh told the news outlet. “It was brutal.”

Witnesses also noted to HNN that once the man was taken to shore by nearby paddleboarders, he was "coherent and responsive."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 887-3080 or ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

This is the second shark attack Hawaii has seen in the past week. At around noon on Dec. 8, a woman was apparently attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her husband off the coast of Hawaii, authorities said.

Hawaii News Now reported that the woman's husband fought off the shark and swam to shore, though his wife did not make it. The man subsequently saw a shark swim by repeatedly, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said.

Once out of the water, he called 911 from Keawakapu Point on the island of Maui, according to authorities.