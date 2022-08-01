5 children killed in head-on crash on Illinois highway

Five children were among the seven people killed in a fiery collision on an Illinois highway Sunday when a car traveling the wrong way crashed into a van, police said.

All five of the children in the van, boys ages 6 and 7, a 5-year-old girl and a pair of 13-year-old girls, died in the crash, according to the Illinois State Police. An adult passenger in the van, Lauren Dobosz, 31, was also killed, and the driver of the van, Thomas Dobosz, 32, was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. local time when a 2010 Acura TSX was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 90 near Hampshire "for unknown reasons" and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet full-sized van, resulting in both vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the Acura, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was killed in the crash. All of those killed in the van were from Rolling Meadows, police said.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33 were closed for investigation and then reopened at 9:25 a.m. local time on Sunday.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, police said.