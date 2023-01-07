4-foot boa constrictor found in luggage at Tampa airport

Workers at Tampa International Airport discovered a 4-foot boa constrictor packed in a passenger’s luggage, authorities said Friday.

The coiled reptile was discovered as the baggage passed through an X-ray machine, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

Images posted by the agency showed the animal near a pair of shoes and what appeared to be a laptop.

A 4’ boa constrictor was discovered in a passenger's carry-on at Tampa International Airport, in Tampa, Fla., recently. TSA via Instagram

“Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!” the agency said.

The agency says it routinely screens pets, but animals should never be placed in an X-ray machine. It’s up to the airline as to whether it will allow a pet on board, the agency says.

In 2019, a loose 15-inch ring-necked snake was discovered near a TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport when a passenger seemingly left it behind, the agency said.

The year before, at Miami International Airport, TSA workers found a python wrapped in what appeared to be a stocking that was hidden in a computer hard drive. The passenger, who was headed to Barbados, was fined and the snake was confiscated.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.