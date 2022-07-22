3 people found dead at Iowa state park campground, suspected killer also dead

Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of three people slain in an Iowa campground before later discovering their apparent killer, who died of a self-inflicted wound, officials said Friday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) “were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground” at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.

“Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for,” 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin, the state agency said.

“Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

