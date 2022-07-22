IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 people found dead at Iowa state park campground, suspected killer also dead

The body of the fourth person, possibly the killer, was discovered with a self-inflicted wound at Maquoketa Caves State Park, state officials said, adding there’s now “no danger to the public.”
Authorities at the scene of shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday.KWQC
By David K. Li

Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of three people slain in an Iowa campground before later discovering their apparent killer, who died of a self-inflicted wound, officials said Friday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) “were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground” at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.

“Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for,” 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin, the state agency said.

“Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public.”

