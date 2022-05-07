3 Americans found dead at Sandals resort in the Bahamas, fourth hospitalized

Three Americans were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas and a fourth has been hospitalized, officials said.

Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in a statement on Twitter that police are investigating the situation, but noted that “foul play is not suspected.”

Police at the George Town station were alerted Friday just after 9 a.m. by staff at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma that a man was found unresponsive in his villa, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement to a local news station. The man was found on the floor of a bedroom.

A second man and a woman were found unresponsive in another villa at the resort. Police said the man was located in a bathroom and the woman was on a bed in the bedroom.

“Both individuals showed signs of convulsion,” the police press release states.

Authorities said there were “no signs of trauma found” with any of the victims. A doctor pronounced all three dead at the scene.

Police said an initial investigation found that the man and woman in the second villa had complained of an illness the night before they were found. They went to a medical facility, received treatment, and went back to their villa.

A fourth person, a woman, was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau, according to Cooper. Her condition is unknown.

All of their identities are being withheld until family members are notified, police said.

Health Minister Michael Darville said he believes the incident is an “isolated case” involving the four people.

Sandals Resorts confirmed the deaths, saying in a statement that a “health emergency was initially reported” and local authorities were alerted. The statement did not mention the woman who was hospitalized.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the resort said in a statement. “We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.